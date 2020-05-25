WATCH: ‘Memorial Day 2020’ pays tribute to those who died serving in the military

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Air Force Band is paying tribute to those who have given their lives for the United States.

In a video titled, “Memorial Day 2020,” a single bugler stands alone in Culpeper National Cemetery and plays ‘Taps.’

The United States Air Force Band is spreading this message on Memorial Day:

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, let us reflect on the tremendous price that was paid by the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Through the sounding of Taps, members of The United States Air Force Band solemnly render honor to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. A long-held musical tradition at military funerals, the music of Taps originated from a Civil War bugle call entitled, “Extinguish Lights”. A plaintive call, the sounding of Taps signals the end of the fallen serviceman’s duty and is the final tribute from a grateful nation. To those who have given the last full measure of devotion, we honor your service, pay tribute to your lives, and thank you for your selfless sacrifice. We’d like to thank Mr. Matthew Priest, Director of Culpeper National Cemetery, all of the staff at Culpeper National Cemetery, as well as Ms. Richelle Taylor, Public Affairs Specialist with the Department of Veteran Affair’s National Cemetery Administration, for their help making this tribute possible.

Credits:

Executive Producer – Colonel Don Schofield

Producer – Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann

Director/Editor – Technical Sgt. Tim Hilgert

Assistant Director – Technical Sgt. Mike Brest

Aerial Videographer – Senior Master Sgt. Brian MacDonald

Audio Engineer – Master Sgt. Michael Hampf

Bugler – Technical Sgt. Jason Covey