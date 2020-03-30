Northam issues stay-at-home order for Virginia as coronavirus cases top 1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia during Monday’s press briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. A person briefed on the order, which will go into effect immediately and remain in place until June 10, told 8News before the governor made his announcement.

Those who don’t follow the executive order can be fined by local law enforcement but will not face charges.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said Monday.

The governor teased the announcement on Twitter hours before his scheduled 2 p.m. press conference. It comes as Virginia health officials report a jump in cases to 1,020, with 136 in the hospital and 25 deaths.

I'll be making a major announcement about Virginia's #COVID19 response at 2:00 PM today. Watch live here on Twitter or at https://t.co/SNdePsaKTG. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 30, 2020

The order mandates that people must stay home unless they are traveling for work or for an essential task. Beaches and private camp grounds must remain closed under the order, but restaurants may still deliver food or have takeout options.

“Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time,” Northam continued.

