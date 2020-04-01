Breaking News
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 273 statewide. There are 6,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 1,498 patients hospitalized; 490 of those on ventilators.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Walmart to launch pilot-program for drive-thru testing in Bentonville

National

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the state of Arkansas has entered into a partnership with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for healthcare workers.

The pilot project in Benton County will be focused on first responders and healthcare workers who display symptoms, the governor said.

“This will put a focal point on them to make sure they have immediate access to testing if they need it,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said there will be an app available for those workers to determine if they have the symptoms that meet the need for testing.

“Walmart wanted to be able to bring one of their pilot projects here to Arkansas,” he said.

Hutchinson said the project will likely be expanded to other parts of the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus