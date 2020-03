LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Vadie Sides, a missing 4-year-old from Lee County, has been found alive and well according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. After vanishing more than 48 hours ago, Vadie was found by a search team in the Loachapoka area.

She first went missing with her dog two days ago and the search continued today, completing only a short while ago.

