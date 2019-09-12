Trump administration won’t give temporary protected status to Bahamians who fled Dorian

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – People from the Bahamas who fled after Hurricane Dorian will not be granted temporary protected status by the United States, NBC News reports.

The report cites an unnamed official from the Trump administration.

The temporary protected status would have allowed people who were displaced by Dorian to work and live in the United States until they can safely return home.

About 1,500 victims have come to the U.S. so far following Dorian.

Bahamians are still allowed to come to the U.S. temporarily if they have the right travel documents. They will not, however, be granted work permits.

NBC News reports more than 300,000 people living in the U.S. from 10 countries have been granted that same temporary protected status. That includes victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.