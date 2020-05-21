LDH
Update as of Wednesday, 5/20/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,316 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,485. There are currently 931 patients hospitalized; 110 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter

National

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A naval air station in Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility’s gates.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi says the shooter was “neutralized” and all gates remain closed.

There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries.

The station had a similar lockdown last December.

In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story