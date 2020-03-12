TDC changing marketing strategies surrounding Coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Tourist Development Council is changing up some of their marketing strategies.

Not only are they changing their target audience, but also how potential vacationers can view our beaches.

With 27 miles of beautiful beach to stretch out on, Panama City Beach was voted into the top 10 best beaches in the South. And they want to keep that reputation by continuing to recruit to our beaches, even while some are scared to travel.

“We’re going after our loyal customers, those who know and love Panama City Beach,” said TDC Marketing Vice President, Jayna Leach.

But staff says they’ll aim to market their beaches to those who are within driving distance from the area, and they won’t use any extra funding to recruit international visitors at the moment due to the virus.

Their new marketing strategy includes showing potential visitors real-time images of the beaches here.

“It is real-time and visitors can see exactly what’s going on in the destination at that time. They can see visitors enjoying themselves as well as the beautiful weather and the beautiful beaches,” said Leach.

Staff says those images and videos also give a sense of authenticity to those looking to travel to our area.

“People that are taking videos and photos from their porch and posting photos on Instagram, that is such an incredibly important part of our marketing campaign. Because that user-generated content has that authenticity that people see. It was their friends or their neighbors, taking that video. It really does showcase that Panama City Beach is a beautiful destination,’ said TDC Executive Director, Dan Rowe.