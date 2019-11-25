Breaking News
Suspect in sheriff’s death appears in court

National
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing an Alabama sheriff is being held without bond.

News outlets report that 18-year-old William Chase Johnson made his first court appearance Monday. Crenshaw County District Judge Tom Sport, who presided over the initial court appearance, said there would be no bond in the case.

Johnson was arrested in Saturday’s shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams. Johnson appeared in court shackled and wearing a striped jail uniform. He was escorted by state troopers into the courthouse.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the judge asked Johnson if he understood the charge against him. Johnson said he did.

Williams was shot and killed Saturday night at a gas station in Lowndes County, southwest of the capital city of Montgomery. Johnson was arrested hours afterward.

