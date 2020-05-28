Still waiting on your stimulus payment? Call this number.

UKRAINE – 2020/05/02: In this photo illustration an IRS logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers in Washington are debating sending out a possible second round of economic impact payments, yet some Americans are still waiting to see the first set of funds hit their bank account.

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service announced that 3,500 employees will be added as phone support staff at the state and local level to help answer questions. It was unclear if the IRS was referring to new hires or existing staff.

The IRS encourages everyone to utilize the “Get My Payment” tool to track their stimulus payment, prior to utilizing the agency’s 800 number.

If your issue is unresolved, call an IRS representative at 1-800-919-9835.

