Spring breakers who came to Gulf Shores test positive for COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison confirms that a group of spring breakers who visited Gulf Shores has tested positive for COVID-19.
Marc Levicott with University of Wisconsin-Madison Police tells WKRG News 5 that the students started their spring break in Nashville, Tennessee on March 13, then moved their trip down to Gulf Shores on March 16.
When they returned home, multiple students developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.
Most of the students were members of fraternities and sororities. Now the university is asking all students who traveled for Spring Break to self-quarantine for 14 days.
