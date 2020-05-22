SILVER ALERT: Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 80-year-old man

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert as they are looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Joe McMillan is a black male, 5’11” and weighs 156 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. He drives a 2004 GMC Sierra with the license place DMK2975.

If you have seen him, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

The following must be met for a Silver Alert to be issued in Texas