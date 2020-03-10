SEC to raise funds for tornado relief during Men’s Basketball Tournament

Fans attending the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament this week in Nashville are encouraged to contribute to a relief fund to provide support to Middle Tennessee communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes of March 3. The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.

Representatives of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) will be located at two locations on the concourse of the arena to accept donations on all days of the tournament. The representatives will have iPads to accept credit card and debit card transactions.

The CFMT provides support for 40 counties across Middle Tennessee. Funds generated during the men’s basketball tournament will be directed to non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee, among them Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.

(Press release provided by the Southeastern Conference)