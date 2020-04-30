Searching for a house in the middle of a pandemic

MONROE, La (04/30/20) — When COVID-19 first started making an impact, the housing market slowed down a tiny bit, but now, business seems to be returning to normal.

“The numbers are gradually increasing, they’re getting better. We’re not going to have a problem with the housing market, it’s an essential business. I really think everything is going to be okay, our main concern is just keeping the community safe,” said Rachel Verucchi, Realtor at Keller Williams.

And now showing houses is done with masks, gloves, and a series of questions for the homeowners currently living there to ensure the safety of the customers.

“We’ve been doing a lot of virtual tours and virtual open houses and things like that, so we can still get the houses open and the market is still there,” said Verucchi.

While COVID-19 may have slowed the process of showing available houses, the words for sale still have the same meaning.

“We’re so eager to get a house that we’re still using as much precaution as we can, but not to where we’re just not going to look,” said Caleb Toups, House Hunter.

But Toups says as the pandemic got worse, their house hunting became a lot more narrow.

“There are some houses that aren’t even letting us look at it right now and then we’re constantly wondering are they more houses that will be available as soon as this is over or should we wait, or what if we find a house that we like, or what if something is better once this is totally gone,” said Toups.

Despite customer concerns, some realtors are expecting sales similar to that of last year. “We’re still selling houses, the solds that are happening right now are pretty spot on with what happened in 2019,” said Verucchi.

Realtor’s at Keller Williams say when people do move into a house in the middle of COVID-19, the movers are taking precaution and extra cleaning is done in between those moving out or in.