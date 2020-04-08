Scammers claim Steve Harvey will bring more than 600k to Louisiana woman’s front door

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) A woman from Denham Springs contacted her Better Business Bureau recently, saying she received a call from someone on the other line, that she had won $625k and a new Ford truck.

The person claimed they were from Publishing Clearing House, according to the Better Business Bureau of Baton Rouge.

“I knew what it was, I had this scam before. But I was seeing what I could get out of him,” the woman said.

The scammer said he was going to come bring the money right to her door, and that game show and radio host Steve Harvey, would be coming with him.

But the scammer said she had to pay him $300 up front, before she could get the money.

“Why do I have to pay something if he’s going to bring the money here, the Louisiana woman said.

This is an example of Sweepstakes, Lottery and Prize Scams.

”I’m 85 years old and I’m glad I’ve never fallen for their scams. You should be ashamed to call an elderly woman and try to scam them,” the woman said.

TIPS FROM THE BBB: