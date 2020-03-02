Rally held to pressure lawmakers to legalize cannabis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Members of Legalize Louisiana hosted a statewide rally today to lobby their governments for cannabis rights.

In Lafayette, concerned citizens protested outside the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.

From New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and even here in Lafayette, people stood outside courthouses fighting for medical expansion programs, law reform and legalizing recreational marijuana

From a campus-wide student walkout set for UL to concerned citizens protesting illegal prosecutions and convictions of cannabis law-offenders.

“It’s not just people who need the medicine that are suffering the most,” said Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung. “It’s our business owners, it’s our teachers, it’s the schools, it’s our roads.”

DeYoung’s business has been under a microscope since it opened last year. He says this effort is a step in the right direction to allow citizens to use cannabis as a beneficial herb.

“Our patients, our customers would actually be able to get the products they need,” said DeYoung. “A confident, transparent product, instead of something from the black market where you don’t know where it comes from.”

Legalize Louisiana are sending delegates to several city and state officials to deliver a clear call for cannabis law reform.

“We need to legalize flowers,” said DeYoung. “We need to legalize inhaleables. Contact your lawmakers, that’s the only way we can do it. We can’t just put initiatives together and put a ballot on it. We have to contact our lawmakers and make it their responsibility and hold them accountable.”

Organizations like Legalize Louisiana will be meeting with the Department of Agriculture in hopes of bringing change to the upcoming legislative session.