President Donald Trump approves emergency declaration for Louisiana

Jul 11, 2019

President Donald Trump has ordered Federal assistance to help Louisiana efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

This allows the Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide help in in Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.

FEMA will be able to provide and use resources necessary to mitigate the impacts of the storm.