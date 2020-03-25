Police: Man stabbed to death at chicken plant in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix city after an altercation led to a fatal stabbing at a chicken plant.

Phenix City Police were called to the scene of a disturbance at Alatrade. Upon arrival, police found a male victim with stab wounds to the upper body.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr has identified the victim as Reggie Milner, 29, of Columbus.

Milner was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. Milner was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room by an on-duty staff doctor.

Witnesses told police that two male subjects were involved an altercation that turned physical, resulting in one male being stabbed.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time. Police say Eugene Holt Jr, 28, is in custody for questioning. This case is still under investigation.

If you have information that would assist the investigation, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611, (334) 448-2822, or (334) 448-2837.