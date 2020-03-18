PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front

PHOENIX (AP) — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English. They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic.

Advocacy groups and Spanish-language media have stepped up to fill in the gaps as cities and states say they're working to translate guidance about hand washing and the effects of closing schools and businesses into the second-most spoken language in the U.S.