Phoebe Putney death toll climbs to 27, eight patients died before positive COVID-19 test results returned

The death toll in the Phoebe Healthcare system rose significantly, according to a news release put out by Phoebe.

The number of COVID-19 deaths is now 27 in the Phoebe system, according to Monday afternoon’s release.

“We had one COVID-19 positive patient at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital pass away overnight,” said Steven Kitchen, MD, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

“The other eight deaths were patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 who passed away over the last week,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “We just received their positive test results over the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, we know these will not be the final deaths from this virus in our community, as we continue to see a growing number of critically ill patients. We can’t stress enough the need for everyone in southwest Georgia to follow restrictions put in place by local governments to avoid close contact with others,”

Phoebe by the numbers:

Total Positive Results – 586

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 25

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 14

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Positive External Patients – 490

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 7

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6

Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,060

Total Negative Results – 932

