Overnight shooting in Columbus ends with one dead

Early Friday morning, August 1, a shooting in Columbus claimed the life of an aspiring rap artist.

Jaylin Williams, 21, was shot multiple times in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

News 3 spoke exclusively with Williams’ aunt, Antwaniece Wall. She told WRBL that both Williams’ girlfriend and elderly cousin were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Wall said her nephew was shot outside the house.

Wall also said Williams’ girlfriend is pregnant with the couple’s child.

Wall said she first learned that Williams had been shot when her niece telephoned her around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night.

After receiving the call, Wall said that she and her boyfriend Nick Spikes went to the scene of the shooting right away. When they arrived, Williams “was already on his way to the hospital,” according to Wall.

Williams was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Coroner Bryan said he pronounced Williams dead early Friday morning.

Police remained on-scene where the shooting occurred well into the noon hour on Friday, collecting evidence and continuing their investigation.