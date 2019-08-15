1 dead, 5 injured after active shooter in Hancock County

(UPDATE 2:15 PM 8/15/2019) Hancock County officials have released a statement regarding the shootings that occurred last night. You can read it in full below

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at approximately 7:41 PM, the Hancock County 911 received a call where it was reported that there was a female shot at a residence on Judge Drive. Officers responded to the scene where they found Sandra Brown, age 58, of 89 Judge Drive deceased inside the residence. They also found a second subject who had also been shot who was still alive. Travis Choina, age 31, also of Judge Drive was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Approximately Fifteen (15) minutes later at 7:56 PM, Hancock County 911 received a call of an active shooter on Clearview Street where a subject drove through their yard and shot their residence multiple times and she was shot in the stomach. Catherine Podolak, age 53 of 189 Clearview Avenue sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while Ronald Perrine and James Lloyd sustained injuries as a result of shrapnel caused by the shots fired at and into the residence. The suspect then fled the scene but not before the caller was able to get a description of the vehicle and the identity of the shooter now known to law enforcement as Michael Angelo McClanahan, age 45 of 89 Judge Drive. Michael McClanahan is the significant other of Sandra Brown and they share a child together.

At 8:09 PM, Hancock County 911 received another call from Carriage Court where a resident reported that a male (Michael McClanahan) in a two-tone truck was holding a pistol and doing donuts, the caller reported that the vehicle was leaving the trailer court.

At 8:11 PM, a Hancock County Deputy Sheriff observed the vehicle traveling north on Veterans Boulevard and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then turned onto Locust Hill Road where it collided with a residence. At this point the Deputy Sheriff encountered McClanahan as he was still presenting a threat and also known to be armed, the Deputy then shot McClanahan and immediately after the shooting the officer provided first aid and summoned emergency medical personnel. Two (2) firearms were removed from McClanahan and his vehicle, one being a .25 semi-automatic pistol and the other a double barrel 12 gauge shotgun. McClanahan was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh, where McClanahan is recovering from his wound.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shootings on Judge Drive and Clearview Avenue and the investigation into the Officer involved shooting was turned over to the WV State Police.

This investigation is ongoing to determine the relationships between the individuals and to determine a possible motive.

Agencies providing assistance included; the Chester Police Department; New Cumberland Police Department; Weirton Police Department; East Liverpool City Police Department; Saline Township (Ohio); Brooke County Sheriff’s Office; WV State Police, WV NRP and the ATF. Fire departments from; New Manchester; the City of Chester and New Cumberland. Ambulances from Hancock County and Northstar Ambulance Services.

(UPDATE 9:25 AM- 8/15/2019) The suspect is in critical condition according to officials in Hancock County.

(UPDATE 11:50 PM) Hancock County Sherriff’s Department confirms 1 female is dead.

The middle-aged male suspect was shot by police and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.

Officials said that multiple law enforcement officers were sent to 3 different locations.

Police received a call of a shooting in a rural area on Judge Drive in Hancock County where a female was found dead.

Officials then received another call in Clearview Ave. of an active shooter where two people were injured in the crossfire.

The Sheriff’s Department says that there is a relationship between the two incidents.

Police say the residence was shot from the outside.

Officers then began looking for the suspect’s vehicle.

The next incident was at Locust Hill Road – officer encountered vehicle, and forcefully attempted to stop suspect, the vehicle did stop, and the individual driving truck presented himself to law enforcement.

There was then an officer-involved shooting.

An officer shot the driver of the truck.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials believe there was a motive involved





(UPDATE 9:39 PM) East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.

Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.

Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.

The store is being used as a staging area for police.

