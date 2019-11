FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Lexington, Ky. California’s Supreme Court is considering whether Trump must disclose his tax returns if he wants to be a candidate in the state’s primary election next spring. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW/Tribune Media Wire) – Two lawmakers in Oklahoma have filed a bill to rename a portion of Route 66 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The bill was filed Tuesday by Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn.

The senators wrote in the bill that they would pay for any costs associated with the renaming.

SB 1089 could be heard as early as February 2020.

The lawmakers propose the change would happen November 1, 2020.