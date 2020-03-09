Officials: The greatest risk to U.S. mineral supplies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but has not explained why, police said.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, was being held Tuesday in the Ramsey County jail on probable charges of aggravated assault, malicious punishment of a child and assault of a police officer. Formal charges could be filed Tuesday.