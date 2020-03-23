N95 masks stolen from Wheeling Hospital

Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
Dr. Rebekah Gee: ‘Louisiana set to become epicenter of Covid 19 epidemic in part because of Mardi Gras’

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- In a letter to Wheeling Hospital staff, Wheeling Hospital’s CEO, Doug Harrison stated that 40 N95 masks (2 boxes) were stolen from their Corporate Health Department.

The theft has been turned over to the Wheeling Police Department who is working with Wheeling Hospital’s Security Department to review security tapes.

Wheeling Hospital states that if the perpetrator is caught they will hold them accountable to the highest extent possible by law.

