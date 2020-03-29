Missouri hospital system responds after purported nurse ‘painted a disturbing picture’ about conditions

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Facebook post about horrific conditions at St. Louis University Hospital has prompted SSM Health to refute its claims of being inundated with COVID-19 patients.

Over the weekend, local Facebook users began copying and pasting remarks attributed to an unidentified nurse at SLU Hospital. The source of the original post is unknown at this time. Everybody seems to have copied it from a friend of a friend or someone who knows somebody at the hospital.

In these remarks, this person claiming to be a nurse says an ER doctor is dying from COVID-19 and the hospital is being overrun with sick patients. The post even says doctors are refusing to see patients out of fear of contracting the coronavirus.

Late Sunday morning, SSM Health addressed the claims on its own Facebook page, saying the hospital’s ER is not overwhelmed and that none of their emergency physicians has been “hospitalized with the virus.”