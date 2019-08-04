Mexico will avail legal services to families of Walmart shooting victims and survivors

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Mexico will avail legal and other services to survivors and the families of Mexican citizens killed during Saturday morning’s Walmart shooting, that country’s consul in El Paso said.

Speaking Sunday at a press conference, Consul General Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon said, “Mexican men and women” were killed and nine others were injured during the attack.

“Mexico deeply regrets and strongly condemns this barbaric act … this consulate general will offer the affected families information and the counsel of our external lawyers and consultants,” Ibarra said. He added that the consulate has been in touch with El Paso authorities since learning of the shooting and sent staff members to local hospitals and the reunification center at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School to assist Mexican citizens.

The Walmart where the shooting took place is less than a 10-minute drive from the Bridge of the Americas, one of several ports of entry into the United States in the El Paso, Texas-Juarez, Mexico area. On weekends, it’s common to see a large number of vehicles with Mexican license plates in the parking lot.

Mexico condemns ‘barbaric’ attack at Walmart, will avail legal and other services to Mexican families affected by shooting, said Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon, consul general in El Paso, Texas.

Ibarra declined to confirm the exact number of Mexican citizens who were killed in the massacre, although Mexican news media quoted President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as saying at least six were killed. The consul general said his staff would stay in touch with Mexican survivors and families of victims “to offer whatever help they require from the consulate.”