Marion County declared sanctuary county for the 2nd amendment

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Marion County Commissioners Court have officially passed a resolution unanimously to make it a “sanctuary county” for the 2nd Amendment.

The resolution passed said in part:

“Now therefore, be it resolved by the Commissioners Court of the County of Marion, by the authority granted to the Commissioners Court by the laws of the State of Texas and people of Marion County, Texas to stand and defend their rights and liberties, which are guaranteed by the United States and Texas Constitutions, we hereby declare this Resolution.”

Commissioners approved the resolution unanimously at their last meeting.

County Judge Leward La Fleur tells KETK: “This tells officials above the County level where the people of Marion County stand.”

Marion County now joins 11 other East Texas counties as sanctuary counties for the Second Amendment. Those include:

Angelina

Cherokee

Hopkins

Houston

Panola

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

In Texas, there are 62 counties out of the more than 250 that have passed the resolution.