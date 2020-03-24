Lt. Gov. Patrick says those over 70 should ‘take care of ourselves’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KETK) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that the U.S. needs to get back to work over the coronavirus and that those over the age of 70 “should take care of ourselves.”

The second-highest ranking Texas politician made the comments on the FOX News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Patrick is set to turn 70 himself next week and says that seniors “should not sacrifice the country.”

“No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that America loves for its children and grandchildren?’ And if that is the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick said. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

People over the age of 65 remain one of the highest risk demographics for the coronavirus, especially if there is an underlying medical condition.

The CDC has recommended strong social distancing measures to try and “flatten the curve” of the virus to limit those that are infected and to not overwhelm the healthcare system with an abundance of sick patients.

Just last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order with multiple social distancing restrictions, including:

Ban on groups larger than 10 people

All schools and gyms closed

Bars and restaurants closed unless providing takeout or delivery

Hospital and nursing homes visits prohibited unless providing medical care

Texas cases of coronavirus have continued to rise as more testing becomes available with at least eight people confirmed dead.

Similar comments were made by President Trump during his daily update on COVID-19 where he expressed how he wanted businesses to reopen sooner rather than later.

Trump expressed worries that the closure of stores and businesses could lead to more deaths than the virus itself.