LOPA to mark Donor Remembrance Day with flag raising

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33 & Fox 44) – As part of National Donate Life Month, organ procurement organizations throughout the United States are coming together to honor donor heroes who have given the gift of life through organ, tissue, and eye donation. They are doing this with a flag-raising ceremony.

Due to social distancing restrictions, LOPA representatives will raise a Donate Life flag and read the names of Louisiana donor heroes. The event will be broadcast live on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LOPAmakinglifehappen/.

The virtual event will happen today at 1:05 p.m. (Flag will be raised at 1:08 p.m., signifying that one organ donor can save up to eight lives.)