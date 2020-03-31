“Let’s Sew Face Masks”, residents make masks for those in need

(03/30/20) It started as in idea that eventually turned into a group aimed at getting masks to those who need it most.

“People flooded in just asking, you know, what can I do to help” says Bojak Cates, Administrator of “Let’s Sew Face Masks”.

Since March 20th, the El Dorado based group has had its hands full keeping up with demand.

“We literally had about 4,000 requests for masks to be made, of which, 1, 764 masks were made” he says.

Roughly 50 volunteers make the masks from home, creating them out of various reusable material. It doesn’t matter if you can sew or not; they also need help delivering the masks. as of now, their primary focus is to help those who need it most, especially in Arkansas.

“Medical people on the front lines that’s our main agenda at the moment” he says.

But as they grow, they will consider branching out to others, as the demand continues.

“It’s been a crazy week but it’s been a blast. I mean, just to see people stepping up” he says.

And they aren’t the only ones pitching in. Lois Woodward has made quite a few cotton masks herself, giving them to those on the front lines as well. She says it’s a simple d-i-y project that can go a long way.

“This is just a, you know, it’s just a community thing that I’m trying to help with. I’ve made over 100 of these, I’ve made them for the fire department, I’ve made them for the police department, I’ve made them for PNS surgical center, and I’ve made them for many more people that have called me and asked me” she says.

If you’re interested in joining Let’s Sew Face Masks, as well as learning more about the criteria for the masks, clicking their name will take you to their Facebook page. They have another donation page here as well.