Kroger: 2 employees of Bellevue store test positive for COVID-19

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kroger spokesperson tells News 2 that two employees at the grocery chain’s Bellevue location on Highway 100 have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The employees in question have reportedly received medical care and have been quarantined. A third-party company was hired to clean and sanitize the store, and store employees have been contacted and provided support during this announcement.

Kroger released an official statement Tuesday evening stating that ‘aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures’ are in place at all of their stores.