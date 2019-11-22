Human remains found in Eufaula identified as missing woman

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)–Human remains found in Eufaula on Wednesday have now been identified.

The Eufaula Police Department says the skeletal remains are those of 40-year-old Dawn Marie O’Brien.

O’Brien had been missing since July of 2019. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, O’Brien was reported missing on July 28 when she left her home and did not return.

Eufaula Police say there are no indication indications or suspicions of foul play in the death of O’Brien.

According to officials, O’Brien’s remains were located just outside of town by a resident.

Investigators say evidence collected at the scene suggested a possible identity for the individual, but they were awaiting autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an official identification on O’Brien.

