The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 477 statewide. There are 13,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 1,803 patients hospitalized; 561 of those on ventilators. There are currently 61 of 64 parishes with reported cases.

Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars

by: The Associated Press and CNN Newsource

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP/CNN) — More than 3,500 rental cars are damaged or destroyed after a fire near a southwest Florida airport.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports the fire burned at a rental car overflow area near Southwest Florida International Airport.

Firefighters contained the blaze late Friday night. Another 3,850 vehicles were undamaged.

Nobody was hurt, but witnesses told the newspaper they heard several explosions and flames jumping high in the air.

