Essential businesses work to supply consumers with goods during coronavirus stay-at-home order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The essentials, the list put out by the governor covers a long range of industries, responsibilities and job titles.

There are jobs we see on a daily basis and jobs that are behind scenes.

Eddie Lewis owner of Cane Farms LLC is a sugar cane farmer.

Lewis says with the current situation it’s important to try to keep supply up and the store shelves stocked.

Lewis’ business is essential for the economy overall and the consumer.

“We’re definitely essential because we’re protecting the food for America. So, what’s going on right now is that there was a lot of supply and shelves are emptying right now. So, you want to be able to produce more food, more sugar, more peanuts more oranges to stock those shelves,” Lewis said.

In terms of safe distancing as directed by health officials, Lewis says that’s basically incorporated into what farmers already do on the job.

“We’re always in the field you never see us gathered up. We kind of do our own job. We fix our tools and we don’t have to call really call anybody,” Lewis explained.

The definition of essential workers also includes stores we see almost everyday.

Assistant store manager Joshua Poston at the Home Depot Ambassador Caffery location says the Home Depot falls within the essential category because the store provides supplies that can be critical to public health and safety.

“We provide a lot of the cleaning supplies, bleach, latex gloves and respirators that a lot of people in the community need,” Poston stated.

It’s not just what’s inside the store that’s essential.

The garden center has a number of plants that can be planted to grow food or just to do gardening as outlet for the stay-at-home order.

” We make sure we stay open and stay in stock so we can provide,” Poston added.