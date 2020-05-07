Driving through the devastation: Pictures and video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's governor on Thursday described as “absolutely horrific” a cellphone video that appears to show a white father and son fatally shooting a black man on a residential street as the national outcry over the slaying escalated.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar. More than two months later, no arrests have been made or charges filed in the case.