Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

LDH confirmed 840 deaths statewide, and there are 20,595 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 2,084 patients hospitalized; 458 of those on ventilators. All 64 parishes now have reported cases.

Severe storms move through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking severe storms as they move through Mississippi.

Shatorrie Lindsey, who is a viewer from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.

According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees have been knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracked the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirmed tornado debris as storms moved through the area. There are reports that the tornado destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said power lines were down on MS 16 at Lake City Road. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

