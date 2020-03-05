Deputy runs into burning home, saves elderly woman and her dogs

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly woman and her dogs are safe thanks to the quick actions of an Oklahoma deputy.

On Feb. 29, around 4:45 a.m., Wagoner County deputies were notified of a structure fire in the Toppers area.

Wagoner County K9 Deputy D. Watkins was first on scene and found the engulfed structure to be abandoned, but saw that the fire had jumped to a neighboring home.

Watkins knew an elderly woman lived in the home and went to the door, but she did not answer.

Watkins believed the woman was asleep, so he entered the home and found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

He then woke up the woman who was scared, trying to gather her belongings including her four dogs.

The woman and dogs made it safely out of the home just in time. As Watkins and the woman were walking to a nearby home, there was an explosion in the garage.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office commended Watkins for his bravery.