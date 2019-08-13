Dayton PD releases timeline of Oregon District shooter’s activity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police shared a timeline of the Oregon District shooter’s activities the night of the tragedy.

Before Tuesday, it was learned that the assailant arrived at the Oregon District with his sister and a companion. The three entered Blind Bob’s together, but the shooter left alone, disappearing for a time before the attack began.

“Our concern was, once they separated, then what happened? What was that time frame? We can now fill that in,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

11:04 pm Saturday: Shooter, sister, and friend arrive in Oregon District and go into Blind Bob’s. Police say their vehicle was parked in the Thai 9 parking lot, and a parking ticket confirmed their arrival time.

12:13 am Sunday morning: Shooter leaves Blind Bob’s, without sister and friend

12:14 am – 12:42 am: Shooter goes into Ned Peppers

12:46 am – 12:54 am: Shooter goes back to car, changes attire and removes items from trunk of car, including a heavy backpack

12:55 am – 1:04 am – Shooter walks through rear of Newcom’s and Heart Mercantile and remains there for roughly 8 minutes

1:05:35 – Shooter emerges from alley and begins attack outside Blind Bob’s

1:06:00 – 1:06:07 – Officers engage and take down shooter

When asked if it’s possible the shooter entered Ned Peppers earlier in the night in order to scope it out, Chief Biehl said “I think that’s a strong probability, but let me also say that he was very familiar with the Oregon District, so this was not a place that he did not know.”

While a Kettering man is facing federal charges for lying on a form that allowed him to purchase body armor and gun accessories for the assailant, the Chief says that as of now it does not appear that anyone helped the shooter during the time frame of the attack.

“That day, during that time frame, we don’t see anyone assisting him in committing this horrendous crime, so that’s important information. That, plus some follow-up investigation seems to strongly suggest that his companion had no idea what he was going to do, nor did he have knowledge of the weapons that were in the trunk of that vehicle. “