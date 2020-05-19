LDH
Dallas mother fatally shoots 8-year-old daughter before taking own life

National
DALLAS, Texas (KETK/NBC) – A domestic dispute turned deadly overnight in Dallas after a mother fatally shot her eight-year-old daughter then turned the gun on herself.

Police say an overnight argument between a woman and her husband turned into a SWAT standoff after the man ran and called police.

Dallas SWAT officers were able to barricade the home and negotiations lasted into the morning hours. During negotiations, a 12-year-old boy inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

SWAT officers continued negotations until they heard gunshots from inside. The woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead inside.

“A tragic situation. Violence, family violence, that is really overtaking our community,” said Renee Hall, Dallas Chief of Police.

A Dallas Police Officer was grazed by a shot but was not seriously injured.

