Coronavirus affecting sports events around the country

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting March Madness, as well.

Sports Director George Faust continues our team coverage from the newsroom, George.

Dalfred, thanks. Breaking Tonight, the NBA announced earlier tonight, it will suspend the season after Wednesday night’s games, until further notice.

Meanwhile, the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball tournament is very popular, but this year the stands will be empty.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says based on advice from health officials, he made the decision that only essential staff and limited family members can attend upcoming championship events, including the Division 1 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

He goes on to say he understands how disappointing this is for fans, but the decision is in the best interest of public health.



Here’s the complete statement from Emmert, and in part he says “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA National Championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

Also, more changes for Louisiana Sports fans. LSU will restrict attendance for future events this is the Tigers Statement. All LSU athletic events will be restricted to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credentialed media beginning March 12 through March 30.

In Lafayette, no Ragin Cajun events this weekend have been affected as of now. And, LHSAA officials are still playing the Boy’s State Basketball Championships in Lake Charles at Burton Coliseum. Officials are advising people who are sick to stay home, avoid close contact, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and disinfecting objects that are frequently used.

