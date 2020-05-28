Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market and other properties reopening June 1

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The famous Magnolia Market in Waco, owned by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to reopen June 1, the company announced in a tweet.
The company said they are working to have its reopening as safe as possible.
The company said it is following the guidelines laid out by the state, and the City of Waco, at every Magnolia facility. The list of rules implements at Magnolia locations are:
- No more than 50% capacity inside the buildings
- All staff will wear masks and gloves
- Continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night
- Single-use menus
- Floor markers to encourage distancing
- One-way flow through buildings when possible
- Reduced seating
Magnolia is introducing online menus for all its restaurants, as well. Additionally, the company is providing guests of its vacation rentals disposable masks. Any guests are encouraged to self-screen before visiting, and are asked to constantly practice proper social distancing protocols.
The company has also released the updated schedule for its businesses which are listed below:
- Magnolia Market: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday
- Silos Baking Co.: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday
- Magnolia Press Coffee Co.: 8 a.m.-5pm, Monday to Saturday
- Magnolia Table: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday
- Magnolia Table Take Away + Market: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday
- Little Shop on Bosque: 10 a.m. 5 p.m., Thursday to Saturday
More information on Magnolia’s reopening and frequently asked questions can be found on the Magnolia website.