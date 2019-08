ANCHORAGE, Alaska (8/17/2019) — According to KTUU, the Alaska State Troopers put out an advisory to be on the lookout for 23-year-old Jory Worthen.

Worthen is wanted for the July deaths of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon Ponder.

Alyssa Cannon & Braydon Ponder

U.S. Marshals say they have uncovered information that Worthen may be hiding in Alaska, Canada, or somewhere in the western U.S.