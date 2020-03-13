Bishop: Virginia United Methodist churches are to cancel services next two Sundays amid coronavirus pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — All Virginia United Methodist churches are to cancel worship services this Sunday and the following Sunday after 30 people in Virginia tested “presumptive positive” or were confirmed to have coronavirus.

In a letter to all Virginia Conference churches, Bishop Sharma D. Lewis said there are other ways for parishioners to practice their faith and offered tips on how to live stream services on its website.

“Dear Virginia Conference,

In monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the state of emergency announced by Governor

Northam yesterday, all Virginia Conference churches are to cancel worship service for Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22. I also strongly urge that any large gatherings at your church be postponed.

Public health officials have shared that with an abundance of caution we can help slow the

spread of disease by practicing social distancing.

We have other ways to practice and show our faith. There are tips on the conference website here to learn how to livestream at your local church as well as a list of churches around the state that livestream their services or record them for later viewing.

Please remain in prayer for those most vulnerable in our communities as well as those suffering from COVID-19 and their families. Also, please pray for leaders and healthcare professionals in the United States and worldwide who are working to contain this pandemic and find a vaccine.

Also, it cannot be said enough, please continue to use best practices by regularly washing your

hands, avoid touching your face and monitoring updates from local officials on how to best care for yourself and your loved ones during this time.”

Peace and Blessings,

Sharma D. Lewis