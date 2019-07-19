Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (7/19): The deceased suspect involved in the Wednesday officer-involved shooting in downtown Birmingham has been identified as 35-year-old Roderick Wilson, of Pinson.

Roderick Wilson, mugshot from arrest on July 5 (Jefferson County Jail)

Original: A Birmingham Police officer was admitted into surgery at UAB following an officer-involved shooting downtown at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith held a press conference with the latest in the officer-involved shooting and the Southtown shoot-out investigation.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith holds a press conference on Wednesday night shootings

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says a suspect in a convenience store robbery shot a responding officer multiple times. The fleeing suspect further engaged other responding officers, who returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

Birmingham Fire Department dispatch communication (Courtesy of Broadcastify)

The wounded officer has been identified as 35-year-old Officer Cullen Stafford, an 8-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department. The officer turns 36 years old Thursday. Another officer who suffered a “severe fall” was also hospitalized.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene at 25th Street and 5th Avenue North, cordoning off several blocks. Multiple officers and units, as well as the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (SBI), were on the scene.

BREAKING: Birmingham Police officer shot multiple times; robbery suspect deceased

Shortly after 10 p.m., Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams told CBS 42 that Officer Stafford’s surgery “went as expected.” He will require more surgeries in the future.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted his support for Officer Stafford and his family.

We often talk about how our officers put their lives on the line every day for our safety. Tonight is proof of the courage, valor and strength it takes to wear that badge. Officer Stafford, your city stands with you. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) July 18, 2019

WATCH: Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith speaks to CBS 42 Hillary Simon about the latest in the shooting investigation.