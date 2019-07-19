Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

National

by: Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (7/19): The deceased suspect involved in the Wednesday officer-involved shooting in downtown Birmingham has been identified as 35-year-old Roderick Wilson, of Pinson.

Roderick Wilson, mugshot from arrest on July 5 (Jefferson County Jail)

Original: A Birmingham Police officer was admitted into surgery at UAB following an officer-involved shooting downtown at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith held a press conference with the latest in the officer-involved shooting and the Southtown shoot-out investigation.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith holds a press conference on Wednesday night shootings

LIVE: Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith holds a press conference with the latest in the officer-involved shooting and the Southtown shoot-out investigations.Details: http://bit.ly/2LvkbpB

Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says a suspect in a convenience store robbery shot a responding officer multiple times. The fleeing suspect further engaged other responding officers, who returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

Birmingham Fire Department dispatch communication (Courtesy of Broadcastify)

The wounded officer has been identified as 35-year-old Officer Cullen Stafford, an 8-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department. The officer turns 36 years old Thursday. Another officer who suffered a “severe fall” was also hospitalized.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene at 25th Street and 5th Avenue North, cordoning off several blocks. Multiple officers and units, as well as the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (SBI), were on the scene.

BREAKING: Birmingham Police officer shot multiple times; robbery suspect deceasedHeavy police presence in downtown Birmingham near 25th Street and 5th Avenue NorthWHAT WE KNOW: http://bit.ly/30DNWZa

Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Shortly after 10 p.m., Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams told CBS 42 that Officer Stafford’s surgery “went as expected.” He will require more surgeries in the future.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted his support for Officer Stafford and his family.

WATCH: Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith speaks to CBS 42 Hillary Simon about the latest in the shooting investigation.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith speaks on the latest in the officer-involved shootings

CBS 42 Hillary Simon speaks to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith about the latest in the officer-involved shootings that left 1 officer injured and 1 suspect dead. He also speaks about a second shooting possibly involving an officer.

Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to win a free umbrella

Umbrella Giveaway - WebAd 300x250_1559244371184.jpg.jpg

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss