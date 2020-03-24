Breaking News
Arkansas couple charged with murder in death of infant daughter

National

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(L-R) Dustin Harley, 19, and Crystal Morrow, 24, were arrested Friday morning and charged with manslaughter in the death of their 7-month-old daughter, Kimberly Ann Harley. The couple was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor first-degree. (Photo: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas couple has been charged in Miller County with second-degree murder in the death of their 7-month-old daughter and endangering the welfare of the girl’s twin brother.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Crystal Morrow, 24, Dustin Harley, 19, both of Fouke, are charged in September death of Kimberly Harley and with neglecting their son.

Online jail records show both Morrow and Harley are in custody and court records do not list attorneys to speak on behalf of the couple.

