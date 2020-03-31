90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 937 total cases with 20 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 937 with 20 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 90
- New deaths reported today: 4
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|10
|Alcorn
|3
|Amite
|4
|1
|Attala
|10
|Benton
|4
|Bolivar
|22
|1
|Calhoun
|3
|Carroll
|1
|Chickasaw
|13
|Choctaw
|6
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|4
|Clay
|4
|Coahoma
|21
|Copiah
|9
|Covington
|2
|Desoto
|84
|1
|Forrest
|21
|Franklin
|3
|George
|3
|Grenada
|3
|Hancock
|16
|1
|Harrison
|45
|1
|Hinds
|90
|Holmes
|15
|1
|Humphreys
|3
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|40
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|6
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|15
|1
|Lamar
|5
|Lauderdale
|35
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|5
|Lee
|24
|1
|Leflore
|19
|1
|Lincoln
|11
|Lowndes
|11
|Madison
|42
|Marion
|5
|Marshall
|14
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|7
|1
|Neshoba
|4
|Newton
|2
|Noxubee
|3
|Oktibbeha
|17
|Panola
|7
|1
|Pearl River
|30
|Perry
|3
|1
|Pike
|17
|Pontotoc
|5
|Prentiss
|4
|Quitman
|3
|Rankin
|40
|1
|Scott
|10
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|2
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|11
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|11
|Tippah
|26
|2
|Tishomingo
|1
|Tunica
|12
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|5
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|20
|Webster
|5
|1
|Wilkinson
|14
|2
|Winston
|7
|Yalobusha
|6
|Yazoo
|9
|Total
|937
|20
Click here for more information from MSDH.