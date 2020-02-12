Baltimore shooting leaves 2 officers wounded; suspect dead

Baltimore County police are on the scene of a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020. Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting in Baltimore on Wednesday left two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force wounded and a suspect dead, authorities said.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were trying to serve a warrant for attempted murder, Lutz said. One of the officers is a Baltimore County detective and the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. They were being treated at a hospital, but both were expected to survive.

Lutz also said that a suspect was killed, but didn’t say how, or whether it was the person named in the warrant. He didn’t identify the suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement that “gunshots were fired” when task force officers confronted the suspect, and that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The statement did not elaborate.

Neighbors at the scene of the shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood told The Sun that a suspect was “shooting back” at officers from inside an apartment building. A sheet at the scene covered what appeared to be a body.

Police blocked off a street near the hospital where the officers were taken. Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt were among those seen at the hospital. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted that he was at the hospital and waiting for more information.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the task force included state police troopers. Hogan said he has directed State Police Supt. Bill Pallozzi to offer the state’s “full support and all available resources for the investigation.”