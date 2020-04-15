LOUISIANA
LDH has confirmed 21,951 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,103. There are currently 1,943 patients hospitalized; 425 of those on ventilators.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

National Guard 256th Infantry Brigade assists with COVID-19 relief efforts

News

by: Tracy Wirtz

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana National Guard has been assisting with response efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 80 soldiers from the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Lafayette, are activated at multiple locations across Louisiana, including testing sites and the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans where a temporary hospital is set up.

The men and women have a diverse set of skills, from engineering to medical, and they are ready to help in any way they are needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story