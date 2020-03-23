Myth Busted: Does heat kill the coronavirus?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring has begun and our temperatures are on the rise. With the sun shining, there is one myth that has been brought to attention. Does heat kill the coronavirus?

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and president of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, Dr. Jane Orient, to bust this myth.

“Heat kills any virus it depends on how high of temperature, for how long, humidity conditions,” Dr.Orient said. “So it does kill coronavirus I’m sure just like other viruses.”

This brings up the concern if the geographic location will play a role in the density spread of the coronavirus globally. Will locations located in warmer climates see lower numbers of the coronavirus?

“Whether the temperature conditions have very much to do with it, it is not clear,” Dr. Orient explained. “Warmer climates like in Singapore and in Australia are getting affected also.”

As it turns out heat typically kills any type of virus. It has been made clear that it will not prevent the outbreak from spreading. This particular virus is still being studied and can live on a surface up to a few days.

It is important to get at least an hour of vitamin D a day in order to keep your body healthy. Make sure you are staying away from large crowds and are washing your hands as well.