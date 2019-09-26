Multiple pedestrians struck overnight in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.

BRPD said, the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Oak Villa Blvd. and BRPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit has not been contacted at this time.

Authorities said the pedestrian sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a hospital.

This was not the first pedestrian who was struck in the last 24 hours.

According to authorities, three other pedestrians were hit overnight.

Authorities provided this information about each case:

A little before 9:30 p.m., a person was hit at O’Neal Ln. and I-12 and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At 11:04 p.m, another person was struck on Choctaw Dr. and 38th and was sent to a hospital with critical injuries.

On Thursday morning, one more pedestrian was hit at Burbank Dr. & Gardere Ln. and suffered very serious injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Stay tuned to Local 33 NBC Local 33 and Fox First Edition for updates.